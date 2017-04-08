April 8, 2017
If this is true, it's just reason 5,000,007 not to use Uber. But none of you are anymore, right? https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/04/uber-said-to-use-sophisticated-software-to-defraud-drivers-passengers/
That is so gross if true. I don't know why companies continue to partner with them. e.g. twitter.com/redsox/status/…
Tim Weston,
Apr 08 2017
on twitter.com
TomWithTheWeather
liked this post
Apr 08 2017 on twitter.com
Stuart
reshared this post
Also on:
That is so gross if true. I don't know why companies continue to partner with them. e.g. twitter.com/redsox/status/…
Tim Weston, Apr 08 2017 on twitter.com