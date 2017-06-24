I'm just going to leave this graph of software powering the #indieweb here. cc @erinjo

Ben Werdmüller
24 Jun 2017
Wow, there are still people using Lighty?
Fred de Villamil 🤔,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
I take your point, but your graph seems like it’s mixing metaphors. You have both applications (WP, Known) and servers in there.
Shane Becker,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
Sweet!
Marcus Povey,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
I'm not 100% sure, but didn't I hear that he left out hosted Known in that data?? Which means it's even bigger?
Chris Aldrich,
Jun 26 2017
on stream.boffosocko.com
Also on:
@benwerd
Wow, there are still people using Lighty?
Fred de Villamil 🤔, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com