Ben Werdmüller

I'm just going to leave this graph of software powering the #indieweb here. cc @erinjo


Wow, there are still people using Lighty?

Fred de Villamil 🤔, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

I take your point, but your graph seems like it’s mixing metaphors. You have both applications (WP, Known) and servers in there.

Shane Becker, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

Sweet!

Marcus Povey, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

I'm not 100% sure, but didn't I hear that he left out hosted Known in that data?? Which means it's even bigger?

Chris Aldrich, Jun 26 2017 on stream.boffosocko.com

