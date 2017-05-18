May 18, 2017
My worlds colliding: @Medium's new audio versions are powered by @MatterVC company @SpokenLayer. https://techcrunch.com/2017/05/18/medium-launches-audio-versions-of-stories-for-members/
I've wanted a simple way to have web pages read aloud to me. This is great and I wish it existed detached from the web page.
Jaisen Mathai,
