Paid the $8 to watch Trainspotting 2 on my flight back to SFO. Correct decision. The original Trainspotting was a huge part of my life on moving to Edinburgh in 1997, and this feels like watching old friends. Twisted, twisted old friends. Not to mention the city itself, which really is much-missed.

