 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Surprisingly unpopular opinion: the tech industry really does need unions.

13 stars 1 comment 2

the greatest trick IT pulled was convincing someone working a 60 hour week and on-call 24-7 that they were a hero and not a victim.

crossestman, Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

David ❄️ Troyer liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Nick Quaranto liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Greg liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on unrelenting.technology

x kummerer liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Anelise H. Shrout liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Dan Dean liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Kieran Garland liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Spencer Green liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

SNPWatch liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Nick Doty liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Will T liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Jenifer Hanen liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Chris Lindhartsen liked this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Peter A. Russell2291 reshared this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Mary Branscombe reshared this post

Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: