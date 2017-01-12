Surprisingly unpopular opinion: the tech industry really does need unions.
the greatest trick IT pulled was convincing someone working a 60 hour week and on-call 24-7 that they were a hero and not a victim.
crossestman, Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com