Ben Werdmüller
The thing about coming to a place you've been to your entire life, that has a through line since before you can remember, is that it still feels magical. What carries you isn't just the smell of the salt air or the breeze through the trees, but the memory of this as backdrop, while you were climbing trees and running around in the woods. All the possibilities of childhood come rushing back, and at the same time, here you are with so many of the same people, and so many of the same ideas. It's the same set and the same timeline, just nudged a little to the right. And through it all, despite everything you've been through and everything you've learned, you are still that kid inside. I love it here, beyond anywhere else in the world.
01 Jul 2017
Also on:
instagram