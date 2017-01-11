 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

What does real, effective resistance mean to you?

1 star 11 comments 1

there's only one way, Ben-San.

http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C16DPQ1UQAA0is7.jpg

Haje Jan Kamps, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

Long term, engineer things so these things are not possible - distribute politics, push power down, show up.

Marcus Povey, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

labour politics. unfortunately.

Aidan Skinner, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

Short term, not possible, if for no other reason that pervasive surveillance makes all previous models of resistance impossible

Marcus Povey, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

Something to write ohm about.

Stephen Downes, Jan 11 2017 on werd.io

are we talking physics or american politics?

hypeJunction, Jan 12 2017 on twitter.com

Corey Ford liked this post

Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

Hannah Werdmuller reshared this post

Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: