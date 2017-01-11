What does real, effective resistance mean to you?
Long term, engineer things so these things are not possible - distribute politics, push power down, show up.
labour politics. unfortunately.
Short term, not possible, if for no other reason that pervasive surveillance makes all previous models of resistance impossible
are we talking physics or american politics?
there's only one way, Ben-San.
