In a world where white supremacy and religious fundamentalism are emboldened by our leadership,
Where corporations build platforms that serve as backdoors for democracy,
Where financial growth is valued over ethics and humanity,
Where people of color are being murdered in the streets by those sworn to protect us,
Where we still don’t believe women,
Where we continue to abuse and pillage other societies for resources and political gain,
Where we bomb people in far off countries using robots for talking to the wrong people on the phone,
Where people spend their lives protecting oil companies instead of ecosystems,
Where the civilization anchored in information we thought we were building has turned out to be a hall of mirrors,
Where oppression itself is enabled by technology,
Where the actions we take and the principles we stand for are the most important things of all,
How can I be the most effective?