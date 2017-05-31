 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Excited to head to Portland for the weekend of June 25-26 to help build a more independent web. You should come too! https://2017.indieweb.org/

4 stars 1 comment 1

@werd.io/profile/benwerd awesome! I've registered my interest in creating an updated, pluggable/extensible Micropub implementation for Known on day two. I may have to pick your brain...

Jonathan LaCour, May 31 2017 on cleverdevil.io

Ryan Barrett liked this post

May 31 2017 on snarfed.org

Also on: Ben Werdmuller