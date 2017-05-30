File under "things I have on my desk and I don't know why"

May 30, 2017
I have a number of those... a tiny plastic demon librarian is definitely the highlight...
suchprettyeyes,
May 30 2017
on www.instagram.com
The monkey is a good reminder to not let them rest on your back (for too long), and every leader needs more cowbell within arm's reach (bring it tomorrow night!)
tantek,
May 30 2017
on www.instagram.com
Also on:
instagram
I have a number of those... a tiny plastic demon librarian is definitely the highlight...
suchprettyeyes, May 30 2017 on www.instagram.com