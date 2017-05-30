 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

File under "things I have on my desk and I don't know why"

10 stars 2 comments

I have a number of those... a tiny plastic demon librarian is definitely the highlight...

suchprettyeyes, May 30 2017 on www.instagram.com

The monkey is a good reminder to not let them rest on your back (for too long), and every leader needs more cowbell within arm's reach (bring it tomorrow night!)

tantek, May 30 2017 on www.instagram.com

Also on: instagram