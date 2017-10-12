 Skip to main content
I can’t believe we’re doing demo day rehearsals already. It seems like yesterday that we were doing finalist interviews in this space. And what a genuinely lovely community of people we pulled together. This will always be one of the things I’m proudest of doing in my life.

