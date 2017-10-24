October 24, 2017
If it turns out post-war liberal democracy was finally undone by the internet, we’re all going to feel a little bit foolish.
post-war liberal democracy?
Brian Boros,
Oct 24 2017
on twitter.com
glad to see you're maintaining your optimism :)
Aidan Skinner,
Oct 24 2017
on twitter.com
The internet is just an accelerant. The undoing comes from the thing that’s being accelerated.
Johannes Ernst,
Oct 24 2017
on twitter.com
Ryan Barrett
liked this post
Oct 24 2017 on snarfed.org
Mentioned in: Rather than the Net, let's blame #adtech, the business model of boundless "content production. More about that here: bit.ly/l1ncntv
Doc Searls,
Oct 24 2017
on twitter.com
Also on:
@benwerd
post-war liberal democracy?
Brian Boros, Oct 24 2017 on twitter.com