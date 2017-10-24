 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

If it turns out post-war liberal democracy was finally undone by the internet, we’re all going to feel a little bit foolish.

post-war liberal democracy?

Brian Boros, Oct 24 2017 on twitter.com

glad to see you're maintaining your optimism :)

Aidan Skinner, Oct 24 2017 on twitter.com

The internet is just an accelerant. The undoing comes from the thing that’s being accelerated.

Johannes Ernst, Oct 24 2017 on twitter.com

Ryan Barrett liked this post

Oct 24 2017 on snarfed.org

Mentioned in: Rather than the Net, let's blame #adtech, the business model of boundless "content production. More about that here: bit.ly/l1ncntv

Doc Searls, Oct 24 2017 on twitter.com

