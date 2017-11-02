November 2, 2017
iOS 11 is a complete shitshow. It’s a good thing nobody pays insane amounts of money for the devices now immobilized by it.
Huh, most of my problems went away by 11.03... what are you having trouble with?
Joseph Rooks,
Nov 02 2017
on twitter.com
Really problematic AirPod pairing (sometimes have to reboot to fix). Random reboots, too!
Ben Werdmuller,
Nov 02 2017
on twitter.com
That suuuucks, I don't have AirPods and the reboot/freeze issues finally went away for me (was having to force reboot many times a day)
But I still get lots of little UI bugs like the volume HUD not popping up or the status bar disappearing.
Wish I could hear the exact reasons you say that. Although for the visually Impaired, Mac still blows PC away with the gestures etc.
Brian Boros,
Nov 02 2017
on twitter.com
Mac is great, and I love my iPhone. The OS has been really flaky for me lately. Maybe 11.1 will fix it.
