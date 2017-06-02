 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Is there a lightweight file-based CMS for sites (not blogs) that requires no technical knowledge for users to update content + media?

you can use Tumblr to run a web site without making it look like a blog by picking the theme. what's file-based?

Mary Branscombe, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

I seem to recall tons of dropbox-powered little site CMSes where you dump text files in markdown and it all gets added into templates

Matt Haughey, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

doku wiki - it'll look like a wiki, but it's easy to use and it's file based dokuwiki.org/dokuwiki#

Paul Brannigan, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

Let me know if you find something. Planning to move my partner's site off Tumblr and into something Dropbox-based.

Ville Sundberg, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

This one was mentioned at IWC DUS getgrav.org

Sebastian Lasse ن, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

Dropbox has this, I think?

Saul, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

This is cool smallvictori.es

jasonwhat, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

Github

Finnegas Ramhar, Jun 02 2017 on twitter.com

