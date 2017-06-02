June 2, 2017
Is there a lightweight file-based CMS for sites (not blogs) that requires no technical knowledge for users to update content + media?
you can use Tumblr to run a web site without making it look like a blog by picking the theme. what's file-based?
Mary Branscombe,
Jun 02 2017
I seem to recall tons of dropbox-powered little site CMSes where you dump text files in markdown and it all gets added into templates
Matt Haughey,
Jun 02 2017
doku wiki - it'll look like a wiki, but it's easy to use and it's file based dokuwiki.org/dokuwiki#
Paul Brannigan,
Jun 02 2017
Let me know if you find something. Planning to move my partner's site off Tumblr and into something Dropbox-based.
Ville Sundberg,
Jun 02 2017
This one was mentioned at IWC DUS getgrav.org
Sebastian Lasse ن,
Jun 02 2017
Dropbox has this, I think?
Saul,
Jun 02 2017
This is cool smallvictori.es
jasonwhat,
Jun 02 2017
Github
Finnegas Ramhar,
Jun 02 2017
