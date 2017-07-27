 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

Snapshot of a very bad good day. (I'm off the Soylent, but it was the only way I could figure out how to deal with 8 straight hours of back to back meetings without falling over.)


Very bad food day.

ben.werdmuller, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

😲

erinjo, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

I mean, it's worse than snacking or eating unhealthy food right?

lydialaurenson, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

Had this last night it was well lush, very simple and quick to make

zooplanktonbears, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

This https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/333612/chicken-with-lemon-and-courgette-couscous

zooplanktonbears, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

BBC Good Food has a lot of amazing recipes. Also Pinterest is great for finding healthy and tasty recipes, and you can create boards for quick lunches or easy dinners or whatever.

sanachant, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

It's not about recipes! I can cook. I just didn't physically have time to eat :(

ben.werdmuller, Jul 27 2017 on www.instagram.com

