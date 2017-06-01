So to summarize, we have a government that doesn't believe in climate change, inclusivity, global trade, technological innovation, tolerance, significant portions of the Constitution, or telling the truth on any kind of reliable or ongoing basis.
Today's decision will make Americans significantly poorer, hurt most businesses, and have long-term effects that will be hard to undo. It's hard to see how they're not just out for themselves.
The America I love, and want, is the one where everyone is welcome, where the world is embraced, everyone has the freedom to love (and marry), everyone has dominion over their own bodies, everyone is free to follow the religion of their choice (including no religion), and we take care of our communities and our environment. These guys seem to want something very different.