Ben Werdmüller

The Big Sick is such a lovely movie. I laughed and cried. Romantic and hilarious. Worth catching in the theater if you haven't yet.


nice, planning to check it out

Ryan Johnson, Jul 22 2017 on twitter.com

Absolutely theater-worthy, @benwerd. It even made me like Ray Romano again (well, for a couple of hours, at least).

Jed Williams, Jul 22 2017 on twitter.com

Right? He was kind of wonderful in it.

Ben Werdmuller, Jul 22 2017 on twitter.com

