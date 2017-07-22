Ben Werdmüller
The Big Sick is such a lovely movie. I laughed and cried. Romantic and hilarious. Worth catching in the theater if you haven't yet.
22 Jul 2017
nice, planning to check it out
Ryan Johnson,
Jul 22 2017
on twitter.com
Absolutely theater-worthy, @benwerd. It even made me like Ray Romano again (well, for a couple of hours, at least).
Jed Williams,
Jul 22 2017
on twitter.com
Right? He was kind of wonderful in it.
Ben Werdmuller,
Jul 22 2017
on twitter.com
Ben Werdmüller
