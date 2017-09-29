 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

The entire internet depends on open source software, but we have to do better. https://words.werd.io/why-open-source-software-isnt-as-ethical-as-you-think-it-is-2e34d85c3b16

19 stars 6 comments 10

This is a good post, but open source has a definition beyond "you can look at the code". I wonder if those definitions could be expanded tho

Matt Lee, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

Yes, we need professionalism which means more resources to maintain and fix bugs and reduce vulnerabilities. Our software is too insecure.

SourceContribute, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

I'm looking to have that human centred philosophy in github.com/takeoff-env/ta… in the last release I created the idea of blueprints.

Tane Piper, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

This is why @fsf emphasize diff b/w Free Software/Open Source Software.

Free Speech not necessarily Better Speech.

gnu.org/philosophy/ope…

http://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK50kJZUMAAUkEV.jpg

http://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK50kJXV4AAZYV2.jpg

Vijay Lakshminarayan, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

I get it, but we need better software.

Ben Werdmuller, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

Then pay for it. Tis empty to say "OSS has a reputation for poor usability".

Free Speech laws too disproportionately aid big money. So what?

Vijay Lakshminarayan, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com

