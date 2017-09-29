The entire internet depends on open source software, but we have to do better. https://words.werd.io/why-open-source-software-isnt-as-ethical-as-you-think-it-is-2e34d85c3b16

The entire internet depends on open source software, but we have to do better. https://
Yes, we need professionalism which means more resources to maintain and fix bugs and reduce vulnerabilities. Our software is too insecure.
I'm looking to have that human centred philosophy in github.com/takeoff-env/ta… in the last release I created the idea of blueprints.
This is why @fsf emphasize diff b/w Free Software/Open Source Software.
Free Speech not necessarily Better Speech.
gnu.org/philosophy/ope…
http://
I get it, but we need better software.
Then pay for it. Tis empty to say "OSS has a reputation for poor usability".
Free Speech laws too disproportionately aid big money. So what?
This is a good post, but open source has a definition beyond "you can look at the code". I wonder if those definitions could be expanded tho
Matt Lee, Sep 29 2017 on twitter.com