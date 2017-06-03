 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

This is an excellent move. Something like it from every browser vendor (as an option), please. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/06/google-prepares-publishers-for-the-release-of-chrome-ad-blocking/

Must be an option as they will *certainly* encounter false positives. What's their turnaround? Can't be as fast as @AdblockPlus

Paul Walsh 🔑, Jun 03 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Huh.

Literallie, Jun 03 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Not sure I like the worlds biggest ad agency deciding what ads can be displayed across the *entire* web. Even if those ads are bad. #biased

Paul Walsh 🔑, Jun 03 2017 on twitter.com

