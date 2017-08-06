Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
About
Ben Werdmüller
When I wrote these notes, there was no such thing as a social intranet. Rather than white label social networks, I wanted to steer the platform to be a kind of social glue inside organizations. We even had a prototype for live chat with integrations from other applications. All of which goes to show: it's not the idea as much as the execution. Years later, Yammer would be worth billions, and Slack did ... quite well.
06 Aug 2017
Also on:
instagram