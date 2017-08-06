 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

When I wrote these notes, there was no such thing as a social intranet. Rather than white label social networks, I wanted to steer the platform to be a kind of social glue inside organizations. We even had a prototype for live chat with integrations from other applications. All of which goes to show: it's not the idea as much as the execution. Years later, Yammer would be worth billions, and Slack did ... quite well.


Also on: instagram